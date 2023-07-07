HNIs buy Zee Entertainment, Domestic fund buys Granules - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Indian equities fell on Friday with the Nifty 50 posting losses after an eight-day winning streak. But despite Friday's drop, the benchmark indices posted gains for the week.

Shares of Zee Entertainment ended nearly 9 percent higher on Friday, marking its best single-day perfomance in nearly four months.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that strong buy flows at the HNI desk led to the sharp intraday recovery in the stock.

All eyes are now on the NCLT and its hearing on Monday.

Another Week Of Gains

Indian equities fell on Friday with the Nifty 50 posting losses after an eight-day winning streak. But despite Friday's drop, the benchmark indices posted gains for the week.

Dealing rooms suggest that flows have been mixed with very stock-specific action in today's trading session. PSU stocks continue to outperform with strong bids received for state-run lenders as well as OMCs.

Broader markets also saw profit booking in today's session.

Besides Zee Entertainment, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:

UPL: The agrochemical maker ended 1.5 percent lower on Friday and has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. However, despite the drop, HNIs were active buyers in the stock, according to dealers, who added that a leading long-only fund was a buyer today.

South Indian Bank: Shares ended over 6.5 percent higher on Friday and have been oscillating between gains and losses over the last five trading sessions. Gains came on the back of strong volumes and dealers said that a leading FII has been an active buyer.

Granules India: The stock ended 3.7 percent higher on Friday and gained for the second day in a row. Dealers said that a leading domestic PMS was an active buyer in today's session.