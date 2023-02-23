Some HNIs and domestic funds buy Zee, Data Patterns may launch QIP - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

The stock had declined as much as 11 percent in early trading on Thursday and fell to a 52-week low before recovering.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that some High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and some domestic funds were active buyers in the stock in today's session. They also anticipate high delivery volumes for the stock.

Third Consecutive F&O Series Drop

Benchmark indices failed to hold on to their intraday recovery to end flat on the F&O series expiry session. The Nifty 50 declined for the fifth day in a row, its longest losing streak since June 2022.

Dealers say that flows were mixed on the FII desk in today's trading session and that the 17,500 level on the Nifty 50 is a very crucial downside support.

Besides Zee Entertainment, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Sterling & Wilson: Shares of the company ended 2 percent higher on Thursday and have been oscillating between gains and losses over the last seven trading sessions. Dealers indicate that the stock saw accumulation at a leading FII desk and is expected to bag a large international order soon.

GAIL: Shares of the company ended higher for the second straight day, gaining 2.5 percent. The stock rose in today's session after brokerage firm CLSA raised its price target to Rs 125 , factoring in a 40 percent tariff hike going forward. However, dealers observed selling pressure on the stock from FIIs today.

Data Patterns: Shares have declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has declined over 13 percent during the last four trading sessions. Dealing rooms suggest that the company is likely to raise funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) soon.