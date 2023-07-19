Voltas rises for fourth day, block deal likely in Spandana - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Dealers said that flows are mixed at the FII desk. The NBFC stocks are buzzing in the trade and tech stocks continue to outperform.

Shares of Voltas ended 1.7 percent higher on Wednesday, gaining for the fourth straight session. The stock has gained in seven out of the last 10 trading sessions. The stock is trading near 52-week low mark.

The stock is down three percent on year-to-date basis and 24.4 percent in the past one year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that selling pressure for a leading FII is largely over.

Earnings To Dominate Near Term Trend

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at record closing highs on Wednesday, ending higher for fifth session in a row. Dealers said that flows are mixed at the FII desk. The NBFC stocks are buzzing in the trade and tech stocks continue to outperform.

Earnings are likely to dominate the market in near term. Broader markets outperformed in the session today, while Midcap index posted record closing high.

Besides Voltas, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Stove Kraft: The stock ended 3.1 percent higher on Wednesday and has gained in six out of the last 10 trading sessions. The stock has been consolidating off late, and dealers said that a leading PMS is an active buyer via block deals.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Shares ended 0.6 percent lower, down for the second session in a row. The stock has been buzzing off late, and sources in the dealing room said that a large block deal is expected soon.

Tube Investments Of India: Shares ended 1.8 percent in the red, down for the third straight session. The stock remained under pressure today, and dealing room sources said that a leading long only FII is likely to sell stake via block deal.