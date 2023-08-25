CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsDealing Room Check: European fund buys Vodafone Idea, profit booking in GMR Airports

Dealing Room Check: European fund buys Vodafone Idea, profit booking in GMR Airports

Flows were mixed but with a negative bias. Friday was yet another day which saw a slew of block deals. Deals worth over $330 million took place on Friday.

Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Aug 25, 2023 4:11:37 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. ended 9.4 percent higher on Friday, extending its gains for the fourth straight session.

Share Market Live


Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock surged on buy flows at FII desks where a European fund has been an active buyer in the stock.
Friday's closing was the highest for Vodafone Idea since October 2022.
Another Weekly Loss
The Nifty 50 had to close above 19,310 to prevent a weekly loss but failed to do so. The index reported its fifth straight weekly loss, as financials led by HDFC Bank continued to drag.
Flows were mixed but with a negative bias. Friday was yet another day which saw a slew of block deals. Deals worth over $330 million took place on Friday.
All eyes are now on the Reliance Industries AGM on Monday, which was evident from the heavy volumes seen in shares of Jio Financial Services.
Besides Vodafone Idea, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:
IIFL Securities: The stock snapped a three-day losing streak, ending over eight percent higher on Friday. The stock also saw its biggest single-day gain since September last year. Dealers indicate that a leading domestic mutual fund is an active buyer in the stock.
GMR Airports: Shares witnessed profit booking on Friday after rising to its highest level since 2010 earlier. Although the stock is in the F&O ban, it saw some pressure. Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded the stock to sell following the run-up.
Indian Hotels: The stock snapped a three-day losing streak and ended 2.5 percent lower. The stock is under pressure due to selling pressure from FIIs, dealers said.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dealing Room CheckGMR AirportsIIFL SecuritiesIndian HotelsVodafone Idea (VIL)

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Market at close | Nifty 50 drops for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore

Market at close | Nifty 50 drops for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore

Aug 25, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Reliance Industries AGM highlights: Mukesh Ambani shares Jio 5G rollout date, succession plan and more to shareholders at 45th meet

Reliance Industries AGM highlights: Mukesh Ambani shares Jio 5G rollout date, succession plan and more to shareholders at 45th meet

Aug 29, 2022 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X