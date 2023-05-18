Response to Vedant Fashions OFS, HNIs buy JM Financial - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

After trading lower for most part of today's trading session, shares of Vedant Fashions ended 0.2 percent higher, registering their first positive session after a three-day drop.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that there has been strong demand from institutional investors for the company's Offer for Sale (OFS).

What is also doing the rounds is that there will be a weight increase for Vedant Fashions once the OFS is complete.

Pressure On Expiry Day

Indian equities saw selling pressure on the weekly options expiry session with the Nifty 50 index continuing to experience resistance at the 18,300 mark.

Both SBI and ITC dragged the index lower post their respective quarterly results, leading to a third straight day of losses for the Nifty 50.

Dealers say that flows are mixed and have been very stock specific. Sectoral churn is continuing on the street with cement stocks underperforming due to profit booking on Thursday.

Besides Vedant Fashions, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Taneja Aerospace: Shares of the smallcap company gained over 8.5 percent on Thursday after gaining over 11 percent on Tuesday. The stock has also been advancing on good volumes. Dealers indicate that a domestic PMS has been an active buyer in the stock.

JM Financial: Shares ended 3 percent higher on Thursday after a two-day drop. The stock has now advanced in seven out of the last nine trading sessions. Today's gain came on the back of another large deal, where 0.5 percent equity exchanged hands. Dealers say that a leading FII was an active seller, while a clutch of HNIs were buyers in the transaction.

AU Small Finance Bank: Shares ended 2.6 percent higher and at a 52-week high, advancing for the sixth day in a row. However, dealers say that there were sell flows seen in the stock at higher levels in today's session.