Varun Beverages block deal soon, FIIs buy Aurobindo Pharma - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

The shares of Varun Beverages, ended 2.6 percent lower on Thursday, continuing the six day losing streak after a day's breather. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a block deal is likely to take place soon.

Market end volatile session off day's low

Last hour recovery helped headline indices snap a five-day losing streak. Nifty reversed from crucial support levels of 16,800-16,850. Paint, auto companies bid well in today's session. Metal stocks remained under pressure on back of weak global data. FTSE re-balance will lead to new inflow of $400 million.

Sources at the dealing room suggest a large sell flow at a leading FII desk today. As global markets recover from losses, some risk appetite is back. Large HNIs turn selective buyers. Lower crude prices are positive at the margin.

Besides Varun Beverages, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Piramal Enterprises: The shares of the company ended 3.2 percent higher on Thursday, up after declining for seven sessions in a row. Sources in the dealing room suggests that multiple block deals took place with a leading long-only fund being an active buyer.

Aurobindo Pharma: The shares of the pharma company ended 3.9 percent higher, ending in the green for third day in a row. Sources in the dealing room suggest that accumulation at FII desk continues. A leading FII is the buyer.

Gland Pharma: The big underperformer in 2023 ended 0.3 percent higher, ending in the green for third straight session. Dealers suggest selling pressure from a leading FII is largely over.