Varun Beverages sees clean out trade, Mankind Pharma's bumper debut - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of Varun Beverages ended higher for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, ending the day with gains of 3.4 percent. This was the best single-day gain for the stock since April 24.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a leading foreign investor is likely to have initiated a clean out trade in the stock during today's session.

Shares of Varun Beverages have gained over 12.5 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

Pressure At Higher Levels

True to script, Indian equities faced pressure at higher levels, with the Nifty 50 index giving up all of its gains to end flat on Tuesday. The index fell 80 points from the day's high to end just above the 18,250 mark.

Dealers maintain that 18,300 is a level of resistance on the upside for the Nifty 50. PSU Banks were under pressure in today's session.

What dealers also observed was basket buying at a leading FII desk today, mostly concentrated in index stocks.

All eyes are now on the MSCI index review on May 12, which is likely to bring inflows of 1.3 billion. Large inflows are likely to be seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Besides Varun Beverages, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Mankind Pharma: The stock had a bumper debut on the bourses, ending with gains of 31 percent. The stock had a bumper debut on the bourses, ending with gains of 31 percent. Shares listed at a 20 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 1,080 and extended gains through the session. Dealers indicate that there were huge delivery volumes in today's session, where leading domestic Mutual Funds were active buyers in the stock.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The stock ended off the day's high on Tuesday after a large block deal, in which 2.8 percent of the total equity changed hands. Dealers suggest that a leading Private Equity investor is likely to be the seller in this transaction.

India Glycol: Shares ended little changed in today's session after Monday's 7.4 percent surge. Dealers indicate that selling pressure from a leading domestic fund is largely over. Shares is down 25 percent on a year-to-date basis.