Shares of City Union Bank ended 2.4 percent higher on Tuesday, recovering after the 15 percent drop witnessed on Monday. The drop was the worst in a single-day for the stock in nearly three years.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that despite the recovery, a leading foreign investor continues to be a seller in the stock.

MD & CEO N Kamakodi told CNBC-TV18 that slippages may moderate going forward and that the divergence is a one-off phenomenon.

Strong Recovery

Benchmark indices ended with strong gains on Tuesday, not only snapping a two-day losing streak but also nearing key levels on the upside.

The Nifty 50 index ended near its 100-day moving average level of 17,945. The Sensex ended with gains of 600 points. However, breadth in the broader market was weak during today's trading session.

According to dealers, flows were mixed but with a positive bias and a small market at close basket buying was seen in today's session.

PSU Banks recovered from the day's low with the index ending higher after trading with losses during the day. Dealers say that financial stocks were well bid in today's session.

Going forward 17,800 is a crucial level for the Nifty 50, according to the dealing rooms.

Besides City Union Bank, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

UPL & Reliance Industries: UPL ended 3.8 percent higher and among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. Shares also gained for the third straight day. Reliance Industries was also among the top contributors to the gains on the Nifty 50 in today's session, ending 2.4 percent higher following a two-day drop. Dealers indicate that FIIs were buyers in both these stocks in today's session.

LIC Housing Finance: Shares ended 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday after declining for three consecutive sessions. Despite the minor recovery, a leading long only FII was an active seller in today's trading session, according to dealers.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.