Dealing Room Check: An HNI buys stake in a Rs 235 crore market cap stock, block deal likely in Zomato

Shares of Universal Autofoundry Ltd. ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent and gained for the fourth day in a row.

The smallcap stock has a market capitalisation of Rs 235 crore. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a leading HNI investor was the buyer in the block deal that took place in the stock today.

Shares of this smallcap company have gained nearly 90 percent in 2023 so far.

Shortlived Cheer

There was a point during today's trading session when it felt as if the Nifty 50 will cross the 19,600 mark and the Nifty Bank will scale the mark of 45,000. However, both could not sustain their gains and ended lower.

Dealers said that flows were mixed at the FII desk. Block deals worth over Rs 11,000 crore will impact the institutional data today.

Midcap IT stocks, led by Coforge were outperformers in today's trading session. Dealers also said that investors are chasing the breakout stocks across sectors.

Besides Universal Autofoundries, here are the other names that made it to the dealing room chatter today:

Zomato: The food delivery chain snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday and is struggling to sustain above the mark of Rs 100. Dealers said that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The stock ended 3.5 percent higher despite being in the F&O ban and gained for the second day in a row. Block bids were seen at FII desks today for the stock, according to the dealing rooms.

Electronics Mart: Shares ended higher for the fourth day in a row after gaining another 7 percent on Thursday. The stock has now risen 21 percent over the last four trading sessions. Dealers said that FIIs have been buyers in this stock and that they expect strong delivery volumes for the second day running.