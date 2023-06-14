Sangam (India) surges 19%, Zomato snaps 8-day gaining streak — Stocks that kept the dealers busy on Wednesday

Dealer's suggest that follow-up buying by a leading sovereign fund continued in today's session, largely in companies with large market capitalisation.
The shares of Timken India ended nearly a percent in the red, ending lower for second session in a row. The shares have gained in 11 out of the last 14 trading sessions. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large offer deal is expected soon.
All Eyes On Fed Action
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor gains on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome. The gains in oil, gas and FMCG shares led the headline indices higher. While, financials traded under pressure. Nifty Midcap index rose to a record high.
Dealer's suggest that follow-up buying by a leading sovereign fund continued in today's session, largely in companies with large market capitalisation. According to dealing room sources, interest rate sensitive stocks well bid at institutional desk.
Nifty Bank continued its underperformance in Wednesday's session. Two-way flows in private banks. HDFC twins remained under pressure. Metal stocks witnessed buying traction at the HNI desk.
Besides Timken India, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
Zomato: The shares of the company ended 5.4 percent lower on Wednesday, snapping a eight day gaining streak. Sources within the dealing roam suggest presence of a large offer at a leading FII desk in Wednesday's session. According to dealers, supply overhang concerns continue for the foodtech.
Sangam (India): The shares of the company surged 19 percent on Wednesday, up for second day in a row. Earlier in the session, over two percent equity of the company changed hands. Sources within the dealing roam suggest that an individual investor was the seller in today's block deal.
Finolex Industries: The shares rose 2.2 percent, to end in the green for third straight session. According to dealers, selling pressure from a leading domestic mutual fund is largely over.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE
Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read