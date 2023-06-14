Sangam (India) surges 19%, Zomato snaps 8-day gaining streak — Stocks that kept the dealers busy on Wednesday

Dealer's suggest that follow-up buying by a leading sovereign fund continued in today's session, largely in companies with large market capitalisation.

The shares of Timken India ended nearly a percent in the red, ending lower for second session in a row. The shares have gained in 11 out of the last 14 trading sessions. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large offer deal is expected soon.

All Eyes On Fed Action

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor gains on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome. The gains in oil, gas and FMCG shares led the headline indices higher. While, financials traded under pressure. Nifty Midcap index rose to a record high.

Dealer's suggest that follow-up buying by a leading sovereign fund continued in today's session, largely in companies with large market capitalisation. According to dealing room sources, interest rate sensitive stocks well bid at institutional desk.

Nifty Bank continued its underperformance in Wednesday's session. Two-way flows in private banks. HDFC twins remained under pressure. Metal stocks witnessed buying traction at the HNI desk.

Besides Timken India, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Zomato: The shares of the company ended 5.4 percent lower on Wednesday, snapping a eight day gaining streak. Sources within the dealing roam suggest presence of a large offer at a leading FII desk in Wednesday's session. According to dealers, supply overhang concerns continue for the foodtech.

Sangam (India): The shares of the company surged 19 percent on Wednesday, up for second day in a row. Earlier in the session, over two percent equity of the company changed hands. Sources within the dealing roam suggest that an individual investor was the seller in today's block deal.

Finolex Industries: The shares rose 2.2 percent, to end in the green for third straight session. According to dealers, selling pressure from a leading domestic mutual fund is largely over.