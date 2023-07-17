Taneja Aerospace up 40% in two sessions, FIIs buy Gland Pharma - What kept dealers busy on Monday

Tech stocks continued to be well bid with the Nifty IT index hitting a 52-week high on Monday. The index has now gained over 5,000 points from its April low. Dealers believe that the sector is still underowned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taneja Aerospace ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday. The stock also ended at a 52-week high.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that strong buy flows were observed at the FII desk in today's trading session.

Taneja Aerospace had ended 16 percent higher on Friday as well, taking the two-day move on the stock to nearly 40 percent. The stock has more than doubled on a year-to-date basis.

Rally Continues

The breathtaking rally on Dalal Street continued as largecap stocks took the Nifty 50 index past the 19,700 mark on Monday, taking the 12-day surge to over 700 points.

Dealers said that midcaps were relative underperformers today with small sell flows also being seen at the FII desk.

Sectors that have been underperforming in recent times are back in the spotlight as metal stocks rallied in today's trading session.

Besides Taneja Aerospace, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Gland Pharma: The stock gained for the third day in a row on Monday, registering its best single-day gain in a week. Dealers indicate that the stock gained on buy flows and that there were block bids at the FII desk in today's session. Shares also ended at a two-month high.

Indus Towers: Shares ended nearly 5 percent higher on Monday, registering their best single-day performance in nearly three months. Dealing rooms suggest that selling pressure from a large FII is largely over.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Shares had their best day in nearly three months as well, ending with gains of over 10 percent on Monday. The gains also came on the back of volumes, that were 371 percent higher than its 20-day average.