Som Distilleries near 52-week high, FIIs buy L&T - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Som Distilleries ended over 10 percent higher on Wednesday, registering its biggest single-day surge in nearly a year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the company's expansion plan is on track, leading to the stock buzzing in trade in the recent sessions.

Shares have gained in five out of the last seven trading sessions.

Third Day Of Gains

Benchmark indices gained for the third day in a row on Wednesday to close near the day's high. BSE-listed companies have added market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore over the last three trading sessions.

Sugar, Auto and PSE stocks outperformed in today's trading session.

Dealers indicate that flows were mixed at the FII desk but were skewed towards the positive side. However, today's data will be skewed because of the large blocks seen in Kirloskar Oil and Shriram Finance.

Financial stocks were at the day's high led by a sharp intraday recovery in PSU banks, that were well bid by institutions, according to dealers.

Besides Som Distilleries, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Ambuja Cements: Shares have gained in five out of the last six trading sessions and have risen 19 percent in the interim. Dealers suggest that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon. The stock ended 1.7 percent higher in today's session.

Larsen & Toubro: The Infrastructure and construction major ended 1.4 percent higher today and has gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers believe that FIIs have been buyers in this stock and it was also today's tactical idea from Morgan Stanley's stable. Shares are up 4 percent so far this year.