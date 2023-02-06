Another deal likely in Shriram Finance, HNIs buy RBL Bank - stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of Shriram Finance ended 1.1 percent higher on Monday, gaining for the second straight day. The stock has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that another block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Last month, as many as 80 lakh shares or 2.1 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in a large trade. People in the know had told CNBC-TV18 that a leading PE fund is likely to sell 4.6 percent equity in the company, valued at close to Rs 2,250.

A Rangebound Day

Benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on the first trading day of the week and also on the first day of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The Nifty 50 traded in a 120 points range, and ended 0.5 percent lower, while the Sensex shed over 300 points.

Dealing rooms say that flows were mixed at the FII desk in today's session with some selling witnessed in technology stocks. Another sector that saw profit booking was Metals.

For the Nifty 50, resistance on the upside continues to remain at the 17,800 mark.

Besides Shriram Finance, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Dynamatic Technologies: Shares of the company ended 0.7 percent higher and gained for the third straight day. Dealing rooms indicate that the company is likely to raise funds through a preferential issue. The stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.

RBL Bank: Shares of the private lender ended higher for the third straight session and has gained 10 percent over the same period. Dealers indicate that HNIs have been accumulating the stock. It is further suggested that the street is expecting a corporate development to take place soon on the stock.