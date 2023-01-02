FIIs bet on Samvardhana Motherson, expectations high for Bank of India - what kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson ended 2.1 percent higher on Monday, starting the new year on a positive note. The stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that FIIs have been buying the stock lately and FII desks received buy flows in today's session as well.

The stock has gained 13 percent over the last three trading sessions.

2023 Starts Positively

Flows remained muted on Monday as most Asian markets remained shut on account of the new year holiday. The few institutional bidders that were active today, bid on select PSU stocks, according to dealers.

Dealers see the Nifty 50 range to be in the range of 17,800 - 18,300.

Besides Samvardhana Motherson, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bank of India: Shares of the state-run lender ended 3.7 percent higher on Monday. This was the second day of gains for the stock after another two-day drop. Dealing rooms suggest that FIIs have been buying the stock and that the street is anticipating a strong quarter for the bank.

Praj Industries: The stock has been consolidating off late and also ended with minor gains for the second straight day on Monday. Shares have declined nearly 10 percent over the last month. Dealers believe that the selling pressure from a leading domestic fund is largely over on the stock.