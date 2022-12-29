RBL Bank gains for fourth day, FIIs buy AB Fashion - Here's what kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of RBL Bank ended at a 52-week high on Thursday ending with gains of close to 3 percent. The stock ended higher for the fourth day in a row.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading foreign investor is actively buying the stock.

Shares of the lender have gained close to 20 percent during the last four trading sessions.

Consolidation Continues

Benchmark indices continued to consolidate as the lack of participation kept the range narrow and volumes thin. That was evident from the muted fund flows.

Rebalancing of the Nifty 50 and CPSE will take place today.

PSU Banks continue to outperform while cement stocks were under pressure today on reports of price cuts being taken on a month-on-month basis.

Dealers see the range for the Nifty 50 to be between 17,800 - 18,200 on the upside.

Among triggers in the new year, we would have monthly auto sales for December and companies that will start putting out their quarterly business updates.

Besides RBL Bank, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Uno Minda: The stock has been consolidating recently, oscillating between gains and losses. Dealers indicate that a leading foreign investor has been an active buyer off late.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Another stock that FIIs have been buying, according to dealing rooms, is AB Fashion. Dealers also observed buying flows at institutional desks. Shares ended 1 percent higher on Thursday.