Leading domestic AIF buys Prince Pipes, block deal likely in Sobha - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Shares of Prince Pipes ended 1.2 percent lower on Friday, close to the lowest point of the day. A large block deal took place on the stock today, where over 1 percent of the total equity exchanged hands.

Dealing room sources tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading domestic Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) is the buyer in today's block deal.

The stock has now declined in three out of the last four trading sessions.

Third Week of Gains

Benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday as IT and financials dragged but managed to post their third straight weekly advance. Both Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained 0.5 percent each for the week.

Dealers suggest that the global risk-off sentiment impacted today's session on Dalal Street. Flows were mixed on the FII desk with financials being led lower by private banks.

The Nifty Bank underperformed this week, ending 1.3 percent lower.

Besides Prince Pipes, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Surya Roshni: Shares gained the most in a year, ending with gains of 7.4 percent on Friday. Dealing room sources indicate that the stock has seen buy flows at the HNI desk in today's session.

Sobha: The stock has ended higher for the second straight day after a three-day drop. The stock has been consolidating off late. Dealing room checks suggest that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.