English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsLeading domestic AIF buys Prince Pipes, block deal likely in Sobha Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday
market | Feb 17, 2023 4:10 PM IST

Leading domestic AIF buys Prince Pipes, block deal likely in Sobha - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Feb 17, 2023 4:10 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Flows were mixed on the FII desk with financials being led lower by private banks.

Shares of Prince Pipes ended 1.2 percent lower on Friday, close to the lowest point of the day. A large block deal took place on the stock today, where over 1 percent of the total equity exchanged hands.

Recommended Articles

View All
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Dealing room sources tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading domestic Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) is the buyer in today's block deal.
The stock has now declined in three out of the last four trading sessions.
Third Week of Gains
Benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday as IT and financials dragged but managed to post their third straight weekly advance. Both Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained 0.5 percent each for the week.
Dealers suggest that the global risk-off sentiment impacted today's session on Dalal Street. Flows were mixed on the FII desk with financials being led lower by private banks.
The Nifty Bank underperformed this week, ending 1.3 percent lower.
Besides Prince Pipes, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
Surya Roshni: Shares gained the most in a year, ending with gains of 7.4 percent on Friday. Dealing room sources indicate that the stock has seen buy flows at the HNI desk in today's session.
Sobha: The stock has ended higher for the second straight day after a three-day drop. The stock has been consolidating off late. Dealing room checks suggest that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X