Prestige Estates may see block deal, HNIs buy Praj Industries: Dealing Room Check

Shares of Prestige Estates ended 2.4 percent lower on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second day in a row.

The two-day losing streak comes on the back of five consecutive days of gains, during which the stock had surged nearly 18 percent.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon. As of the June quarter, promoters of the company hold 65.48 percent stake.

Grinding Higher

The markets continue to inch higher, not at an express pace as they did in July, but bit-by-bit. The Nifty 50 ended above the 19,550 mark in today's session after consolidating in a narrow range.

Flows were mixed at the FII desk according to dealers and some small market at close buying was also seen.

Sector rotation has continued with pharma companies returning to the investors radar, while metal stocks saw some profit booking.

Broader markets also continued to outperform with the Midcap index closing above the 40,000 mark for the first time.

Besides Prestige Estates, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter in today's session:

Federal Mogul Goetze: The stock ended nearly 11 percent higher on Tuesday and has now gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. Dealers believe that the street is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.

Praj Industries: Shares ended 4 percent higher on Tuesday, extending its winning streak for the seventh day running. Dealers said that HNIs were buyers in the stock in today's session.

DLF: The real estate major has also gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions. Shares gained another 1.5 percent today and dealers believe that the stock is likely to see higher delivery volumes due to strong buy flows at the FII desk today.