Block deals likely in Poonawalla, Bandhan Bank, HNIs buy Reliance Power - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp ended 2 percent higher on Monday, gaining for the third out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has gained nearly 35 percent over the last 12 months.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon.

The stock has consolidated this year, declining 2.3 percent so far.

Short Covering Continues

Benchmark indices ended higher but closed off the day's high as the short-covering move on the upside continued. The Nifty 50 index closed above the mark of 17,700.

Technology and state-run stocks were among the outperformers in today's session.

According to dealers, flows are mixed on the FII desk and the next resistance for the Nifty 50 on the upside is at 17,800.

Besides Poonawalla Fincorp, here are some other stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bandhan Bank: The private lender has been consolidating off late, ending lower for the third straight day. Similar to Poonawalla Fincorp, dealers are anticipating a large block deal to take place here as well.

Reliance Power: The stock ended flat today but had very heavy volumes, following up a 9 percent surge on Friday. Dealers indicate that a large part of the lenders selling shares of the company is over and that HNIs were buyers of the stock in today's trading session.

Uniparts India: The stock ended 1.6 percent lower on Monday, and has declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. The anchor lock-in period has ended today and 21.7 lakh shares of the company are now eligible for sale. The stock is down over 3.5 percent so far this year.