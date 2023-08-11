FIIs buy PNB, Radiant Cash sees hedge fund buying - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, posting losses for the week. The Nifty 50 closed below the mark of 19,500 and also posted its third straight weekly loss. This is the first time since March in which the index has posted losses for three straight weeks.

Shares of Punjab National Bank ended 2.1 percent higher on Friday and snapped a two-day losing streak.

The stock moved in-line with other PSU Banks, which gained after comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the there were strong buy flows for PNB at the FII desk and that they expect high delivery volumes for the stock.

A Negative Week

Dealers said that flows were mixed at FII desks with tech stocks being well bid for. PSU stocks also saw good buying traction at the FII desk.

Broader markets outperformed for the week with the Nifty Midcap index ending 0.5 percent higher for the week compared to the 0.5 percent drop in the Nifty 50 index.

Besides PNB, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter on Friday:

Radiant Cash Management: The stock ended nearly 4 percent lower on Friday. A large block deal saw nearly 5 percent equity of the company exchange hands. Dealers said that there were multiple buyers in the transactions, including hedge funds. This is the second cash management stock after CMS Info Systems, which has been under pressure post a large trade.

Suven Pharma: Shares ended flat on Friday after two percent equity of the company exchanged hands on Friday in a large trade. Dealers said that a leading FII investor is a likely buyer in today's block deal.

SJS Enterprises: The stock has been consolidating near its 52-week high. Dealers said that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon in which a Private Equity Investor is likely to exit.