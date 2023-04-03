Corporate development anticipated in PI Industries, FIIs sell Nykaa - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of PI Industries ended 1.8 percent lower on Monday, ending a two-day winning streak.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon. The announcement is likely to be of a possible acquisition that the company plans to make.

Shares of PI Industries have declined 12.7 percent so far this year.

A Day Of Consolidation

Benchmark indices end higher on Monday after a day of consolidation. The Nifty 50 index took a pause but ended with gains after a 400-point surge in the last two trading sessions.

Broader markets outperformed in today's session ahead of the holiday on Tuesday.

Dealers suggested that FII flows were mixed but with a positive bias. They also said that contrarian buying was seen from institutional investors within Pharma stocks.

All eyes will be on the RBI policy this week and the quarterly earnings season starting next week. Dealers said that 17,500 is now a resistance for the Nifty 50 on the upside.

Besides PI Industries, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Sona BLW: The stock ended 1.6 percent higher on Monday and has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last six trading sessions. Dealers said that FIIs have been buyers in the stock and are anticipating higher delivery volumes for today's session.

Nykaa: A stock where FIIs have been sellers is Nykaa. Dealers observed large sell flows on FII desks on the stock. Despite this, the stock ended 3 percent higher on Monday. Shares gained for the first time after declining for nine trading sessions in a row.

Anant Raj: Shares ended 3.1 percent higher and at a 52-week high on Monday. The stock also gained for the third session in a row. Shares have gained 9.6 percent in the last three sessions. Dealers indicate that HNIs continue to accumulate the stock and that all eyes are now on the company's foray into the data centre business.