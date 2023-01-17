Another block deal likely in Paytm, FIIs buy NTPC - stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of Paytm ended 5.4 percent lower on Thursday, falling to the lowest level in nearly three weeks. The stock declined for the second straight day.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that another large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon as the lock-in period for one of the large investors has opened up.

However, Goldman Sachs in a note today said that Paytm is likely to report a strong December quarter and may even turn profitable by March, two quarters ahead of guidance. However, that did nothing to shift sentiment.

The stock has now declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. Shares have declined nearly 10 percent over the last four trading sessions.

Last Hour Surge

A surge in the final few minutes of trade made sure that benchmark indices closed near their respective day's high, led by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and the HDFC twins.

Dealers say that despite the upmove on Tuesday, FIIs continue to remain sellers and a small market at close basket selling was also seen at a leading FII desk. Private banks, which underperformed on Monday were well bid while PSU Banks, who outperformed, saw profit booking on Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, HDFC twins saw buy flows on Tuesday and were key contributors to the upmove.

Besides Paytm, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

NTPC: Shares ended higher by a percent on Tuesday and have gained in two out of the last three trading sessions. Dealers say that FIIs have been buying the PSU name recently.

Astral: The stock ended higher after a five-day slide. The stock had corrected by over Rs 120 over the last five trading sessions. Dealing rooms suggest that selling pressure from a leading domestic Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is largely over.

Concor: While FIIs have been buying NTPC, they have been sellers in Container Corporation, according to the dealing rooms. The stock ended lower for the third straight day and has declined in five out of the last six trading sessions. Tuesday's drop took the stock to a three-month low.