Nykaa shares end lower for fifth straight session, FIIs buy Allcargo Logistics - stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Nykaa ended 3.1 percent lower on Wednesday, ending lower for fifth straight session. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that funds continue to offload stake in the e-commerce company. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion e-retailer hit an all-time low of Rs 348.2 on Tuesday.

Strong gains for second strong session

The headline indices extended gains from previous session, and ended at two-week high on Wednesday led by gains in financial and construction.

According to dealers, FII desk witnessed a mixed flow in today's session. The selling intensity was lower. Metal stocks, performed well today, bid well by institutional investors. Financials outperformed on the back of HDFC twins. PSU banks saw profit booking.

Nifty resistance is now seen at 18,300 on the upside.

Besides Nykaa, here are some other stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter today:

JTL Industries: Shares ended over 10 percent higher on Wednesday and have gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers suggest that the company is likely to raise funds via preferential issue from a leading family office later this week.

Allcargo Logistics: The stock ended higher over four percent higher, ending higher for the sixth straight session. Dealing rooms suggest a strong buy flow at FII desk.