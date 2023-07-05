Nykaa drops for third day, block deal likely in Patanjali - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

PSU stocks continue to be well bid, according to dealers, who are also witnessing signs of distribution in many momentum stocks.

Shares of Nykaa fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, declining for the third day in a row. The stock was under pressure after a large block deal, in which over 1 crore shares exchanged hands.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a couple of domestic mutual funds were buyers in the stock.

The stock is down close to 8 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Consolidation Max

Indian markets consolidated at higher levels in mid-week trading with the Nifty 50 gaining for the seventh day in a row, but the Sensex snapped a six-day winning streak.

Dealers indicate that there was a small market at close basket buying at the FII desk in today's trading session.

PSU stocks continue to be well bid, according to dealers, who are also witnessing signs of distribution in many momentum stocks.

Besides Nykaa, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Varun Beverages: Stock ended 2.6 percent higher on Wednesday and has now gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. Dealers observed strong buy flows in today's trade and are anticipating high delivery volumes for the stock.

Patanjali Foods: Stock ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday but has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last nine trading sessions. Dealers said that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock as the promoter holding is still over 80 percent.

Exide: Shares ended 3 percent higher in their biggest single-day move since June 21. The stock has also gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. The street, according to dealers, is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.