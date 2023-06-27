Reverse book building in HDFC Life soon, large block seen in TD Power - What kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Dealers indicated that flows were mixed at the FII desk and that power PSU stocks like REC and PFC were well bid at the institutional desk.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance ended at a 52-week high in today's session after gaining nearly 6 percent. The stock rose for the second day in a row.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the reverse book build process to buy shares from institutional investors is likely to start soon.

As per the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank, which will take effect from July 1, the merged entity will have to increase stake in HDFC Life in the coming days.

1 crore shares or 0.5 percent of the total equity worth Rs 674.5 crore exchanged hands in a block deal in HDFC Life towards the final minutes of trade. Shares changed hands at Rs 671.85 per share. Buyers and sellers of the transaction are yet to be known.

HDFC Twins Lead Indices Higher

The announcement of the merger date between the HDFC twins propelled both the stocks higher, and in turn, pushed the Nifty 50 higher as well. The Nifty 50 index closed above the 18,800 mark for the first time in four trading sessions.

Broader markets continued to outperform, while NBFC stocks surged higher on specific newsflow. The trend of large block deals also continues as the cool off period kicks in from July 1.

Besides HDFC Life, these stocks made it to the Dealing Room chatter:

Greenpanel: Shares ended 8.4 percent higher on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain in over 15 months. The stock also ended higher for the first time after a four-day drop. Dealers indicate that HNIs have been buyers in the stock today. What also boosted sentiment around Greenpanel was Shares ended 8.4 percent higher on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain in over 15 months. The stock also ended higher for the first time after a four-day drop. Dealers indicate that HNIs have been buyers in the stock today. What also boosted sentiment around Greenpanel was DAM Capital initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 470 , which is a potential upside of 51 percent from current levels.

TD Power: Shares ended 1.5 percent higher after a 5 percent drop on Monday. Before that, the stock had risen 3.5 percent and 7 percent on Thursday and Friday respectively. Dealers are anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock soon.