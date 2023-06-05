Promoter entity may have sold MTAR Tech, FIIs buy Bharti Airtel - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Dealing rooms believe that 18,700 and 18,800 are resistance levels on the upside for the Nifty 50.

Shares of MTAR Tech ended 1 percent higher on Monday, extending Friday's gains when the stock ended another 1.3 percent higher. A large block deal, where 5 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands took place during today's trading session.

Live Tv

Loading...

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the promoter entity is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

As of the March quarter, MTAR's promoters held 46.63 percent stake in the company, down from 47.18 percent in December.