English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homePromoter entity may have sold MTAR Tech, FIIs buy Bharti Airtel Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday News

Promoter entity may have sold MTAR Tech, FIIs buy Bharti Airtel - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Promoter entity may have sold MTAR Tech, FIIs buy Bharti Airtel - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Jun 5, 2023 3:49:06 PM IST (Published)

Dealing rooms believe that 18,700 and 18,800 are resistance levels on the upside for the Nifty 50.

Shares of MTAR Tech ended 1 percent higher on Monday, extending Friday's gains when the stock ended another 1.3 percent higher. A large block deal, where 5 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands took place during today's trading session.

Live Tv

Loading...

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the promoter entity is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.
As of the March quarter, MTAR's promoters held 46.63 percent stake in the company, down from 47.18 percent in December.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X