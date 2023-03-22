Large deal in M&M Finance, FIIs buy Jindal Saw - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ended 0.3 percent higher but near the lowest point of the day, after 80 lakh shares exchanged hands in a large block deal in today's session.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading FII is likely to be the seller in this transaction.

The stock ended higher for the second day in a row and has declined 4.5 percent so far this year.

A Rangebound Session

Benchmark indices closed with minor gains after a rangebound session on Wednesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled later this week. The benchmark index, Sensex, rose 140 points to end at 58,215, while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points to close at 17,152.

Dealers suggested that flows were mixed at the FII desk with the broader market outperforming in today's session.

IT stocks were underperformers today and dealers believe that was due to institutional selling.

Besides M&M Finance, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Jindal Saw: Shares ended nearly 4 percent higher on Wednesday, gaining after a two-day drop. This is only the second time the stock has gained in the last eight trading sessions. Dealers believe FIIs were buyers in the stock during today's session.

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences: Shares ended 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday and have been declining in seven out of the last eight trading sessions. A large block deal took place in the stock, where 1.4 percent of the total equity exchanged hands. Dealers say that a leading private equity player is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Shares ended higher for the fifth straight day on Wednesday by gaining 0.7 percent. Dealing rooms indicate that selling pressure from a leading domestic Mutual Fund is likely to be over.