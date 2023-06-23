Minda Corp likely to bag a large deal soon, FIIs sell UPL - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Friday. The indices snapped a four-week gaining streak. The Nifty index is moving between 18400-18800 levels. Recent outperformers remained under pressure on long unwinding.

Shares of Minda Corp ended nearly a percent in the red on Friday, falling for the third straight session in a row. The stock has now extended losses in six out of the last ten trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the company is likely to bag a large order soon. The stock has rose 37.6 percent so far on year-to-date basis.

Large Caps Drag Market, Indices End At Day's Low

Dealers suggest that flows were mixed at the FII desks with a negative bias. The pharma stocks bid well at the institutional desk on Friday.

Besides Minda Corp, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter today:

UPL: The shares ended 1.1 percent lower in the session on Friday, ending in the red for second day in a row. The stock has fallen in four out of the last five trading sessions. Sources in the dealing room said that the stock is under pressure on sell flows at the FII desk. Earlier in today's session, the company announced that it will The shares ended 1.1 percent lower in the session on Friday, ending in the red for second day in a row. The stock has fallen in four out of the last five trading sessions. Sources in the dealing room said that the stock is under pressure on sell flows at the FII desk. Earlier in today's session, the company announced that it will transfer its Specialty Chemical business to wholly-owned subsidiary

Landmark Cars: The stock ended 9.8 percent higher on Friday, breaking a two day losing streak. The shares of the auto dealer are buzzing post a The stock ended 9.8 percent higher on Friday, breaking a two day losing streak. The shares of the auto dealer are buzzing post a large block deal . According to the dealing room sources, marquee funds are likely the buyers in the deal.

Bank of Baroda: The shares of the lender ended 0.6 percent in the red on Friday, falling for second straight session. The stock remained marginally under pressure today due to buy flows at FII desk, according to the dealing room sources.