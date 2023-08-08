Domestic investors buy Minda Corp, HNIs buy VIP Industries - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

All eyes are now on the RBI policy later this week in which the street is expecting a status quo. PSU Banks were the other bunch of stocks that rallied on Tuesday.

Shares of Minda Corp ended lower for the second straight day and have now declined in three out of the last five trading sessions.

A large block deal took place in the stock on Tuesday, in which 5 percent of the company's equity changed hands.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large private equity investor is the sellers, while domestic investors have been buyers in the stock.

Benchmark indices ended with modest losses on Tuesday as they continue to consolidate in a narrow range. Financial stocks, which were the underperformers on Monday, outperformed on Tuesday with the Nifty Bank ending higher.

However, dealers said that selling in select private banks continued even as the index outperformed.

Dealers also said that auto and pharma stocks were well bid at the institutional desks.

Besides Minda Corp, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:

Ganesha Ecosphere: The stock ended lower after a 10.5 percent surge on Monday. Another block deal took place in the stock, in which 3.5 percent of equity exchanged hands in a large trade. Dealers suggest that a large PE investor initiated a clean out trade in the stock.

NTPC: The stock ended with a negative bias on Tuesday and has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. However, dealers said that FIIs were strong buyers in today's trading session.

VIP Industries: Shares of the luggage manufacturer ended 5.6 percent higher on Tuesday after another 6.7 percent surge on Monday. The stock has gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. Dealers said that HNIs were buyers in today's trading session and that the street is anticipating a corporate development in the stock soon.