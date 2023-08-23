Dealing Room Check: Large block likely in Max Financial, FIIs buy IndiGo

Shares of Max Financial Services snapped a six day winning streak on Wednesday after the stock ended little changed but with a negative bias.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon.

The source further said that the promoter entity is likely to be the seller in the transaction. Shares of Max Financial have gained 30 percent so far in 2023.

Gains On Thin Volumes

Benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday even as the broader markets continued to make newer highs. However, dealers said that volumes were thin at the institutional desk.

The Nifty Bank outperformed in mid-week trading, led mainly by state-run lenders. PSUs in general were buzzing in trade on Wednesady with mining stocks like GMDC and OMDC seeing big moves.

Dealers continue to maintain that the range for the Nifty 50 is between 19,300 and 19,800.

Besides Max Financial Services, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:

InterGlobe Aviation: Shares ended a percent higher for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Dealers indicate that the stock has seen strong buy flows at the FII desk and that high delivery volumes are likely to be seen in the stock for the second day running.

Tata Communications: The stock gained for the third day in a row on Wednesday and has already gained over 7 percent this week. Dealers indicate that a leading domestic Mutual Fund is an active buyer in the stock recently.

GAIL: Shares ended higher for the third day in a row as well after snapping a two-day losing streak on Monday. Dealers believe that the move is also a rub-off of the overall PSU theme and that HNIs have been active buyers in the stock.