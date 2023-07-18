Marksans Pharma up 20% in five sessions, Domestic MFs buy Amara Raja - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

2 Min Read
Tech stocks continue to be well bid according to dealers with Infosys ending 3 percent higher. The stock is close to turning positive on a year-to-date basis.
Shares of Marksans Pharma ended nearly 6 percent higher on Tuesday, gaining for the third day in a row. The stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.
Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs were buyers in the stock off late and that they are anticipating high delivery volumes today.
The stock has gained over 20 percent in the last six trading sessions.
In Consolidation Mode
Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight day but off the day's high. The Nifty 50 ended 70 points off the day's high.
Dealers said that flows are mixed but with a positive bias but will be impacted by the Amara Raja block deal.
Tech stocks continue to be well bid according to dealers with Infosys ending 3 percent higher. The stock is close to turning positive on a year-to-date basis.
Broader markets were the underperformers in today's trading session with PSU banks witnessing selling pressure.
Besides Marksans Pharma, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:
Power Grid: The stock ended little changed on Tuesday and has been an underperformer in recent times. Dealers said that there have been sell flows at FII desks with a leading long-only FII being an active seller.
Amara Raja: Shares ended lower after over 16 percent equity exchanged hands in a large deal. Dealing room sources said that domestic mutual funds were buyers in the transaction.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read