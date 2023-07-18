Marksans Pharma up 20% in five sessions, Domestic MFs buy Amara Raja - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Tech stocks continue to be well bid according to dealers with Infosys ending 3 percent higher. The stock is close to turning positive on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Marksans Pharma ended nearly 6 percent higher on Tuesday, gaining for the third day in a row. The stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs were buyers in the stock off late and that they are anticipating high delivery volumes today.

The stock has gained over 20 percent in the last six trading sessions.

In Consolidation Mode

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight day but off the day's high. The Nifty 50 ended 70 points off the day's high.

Dealers said that flows are mixed but with a positive bias but will be impacted by the Amara Raja block deal.

Broader markets were the underperformers in today's trading session with PSU banks witnessing selling pressure.

Besides Marksans Pharma, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Power Grid: The stock ended little changed on Tuesday and has been an underperformer in recent times. Dealers said that there have been sell flows at FII desks with a leading long-only FII being an active seller.

Amara Raja: Shares ended lower after over 16 percent equity exchanged hands in a large deal. Dealing room sources said that domestic mutual funds were buyers in the transaction.