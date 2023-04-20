Marico rebounds from 52-week low, FII interest in HDFC Bank - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of Marico ended higher on Thursday after hitting another 52-week low in early trading. The stock has now gained in three out of the last four sessions.

Dealing room sources told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs have been selling the stock recently, triggering the underperformance.

Marico's shares are down 7 percent on a year-to-date basis and have underperformed most of its peers and the FMCG index.

Another Sluggish Day

Benchmark indices traded in a very narrow range on the weekly options expiry day and ended flat. Both Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended a three-day losing streak.

Dealers said that risk appetite among retail investors is back within the midcap space, but institutional activity continues to remain low.

Flows have been mixed with a negative bias, with selling continuing in select large banks. Pharma and Cement names saw some profit booking in today's session.

Besides Marico, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Biocon: The stock witnessed some profit booking earlier in the session as dealers said that FIIs have been sellers in this stock as well. However, the stock recovered from the day's low to end little changed. The stock has recovered 20 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 191 but still remains 13 percent lower year-to-date.

HDFC Bank: While selling in select banks continued, small quantity of institutional buying was seen in India's largest private lender, according to dealers. The stock gained for the second day in a row, ending 0.4 percent higher.

Fusion Micro Finance: Shares ended 1.7 percent lower after a two-day surge. Dealing rooms are anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock soon. The stock is up 10 percent so far this year.