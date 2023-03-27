FIIs buy HDFC Life, block deal likely in MapMyIndia - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of CE Info Systems, better known as MapMyIndia ended nearly 3 percent lower on Monday, declining for the third straight day. The stock has declined 5 percent over the last three trading sessions.

The stock has been under pressure recently, declining 10 percent over the last month.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected to take place in the stock soon.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Market Cap Lost

The Indian equity market failed to hold on to its recovery from the morning trade as the midcap index underperformed the benchmarks. The Sensex rose by 127 points to 57,654, and the Nifty gained 41 points to close at 16,986.

Despite sustaining above those levels for most part of the day, the Nifty 50 index failed to close above the mark of 17,000.

Dealers suggest that flows have been mixed with small market at close basket buying at a leading FII desk taking place in today's session.

Pharma stocks were outperformers in today's session on renewed buying interest, while outflows continued in select banking names.

Dealers maintain that 16,800 is a key support for the Nifty 50 on the downside and that the sentiment overall remains weak.

Besides CE Info Systems, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

HDFC Life: Shares ended little changed on Monday and have gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealing rooms indicate that the stock has been on an uptrend recently as FIIs have been buyers.

Tata Power: The stock hit a 52-week low on Monday, declining for the sixth straight session. Shares have dropped nearly 10 percent in those six sessions. Dealers, however, indicate that the dips in the stock are getting bought into and that a leading FII has been an active buyer in this correction.

Biocon: Shares ended with gains of over 4 percent on Monday and have advanced in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has received two upgrades within a week. However, dealers are indicating that despite the upgrades and subsequent gains, FII selling has continued in the stock.