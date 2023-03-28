Overseas Investor sells stake in MapMyIndia, Bandhan Bank under pressure - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of CE Info Systems, also known as MapMyIndia fell over 3 percent in today's session after 8 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands in a large deal.

Sources within the dealing room told CNBC-TV18 that a strategic overseas investor is the likely seller in today's transaction.

CE Info Systems was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Monday, where it was highlighted that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

The stock ended lower for the fourth day in a row.

Another Choppy Session

Indian equities had another choppy trading session ahead of the March F&O series expiry on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 managed to hold the 16,900 mark but BSE-listed companies have lost market capitalisation worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore in two trading sessions.

Dealers said that year-end closure and expiry are adding to the market volatility. Flows were mixed in today's session but dealers said that there were first signs of bids for bank stocks at the FII desk.

Going forward, dealers suggest that 16,800 - 16,850 remains the crucial support level for the Nifty 50.

Besides CE Info Systems, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bandhan Bank: The stock declined over 5 percent on Tuesday, extending its losses for the third straight session. Shares have dropped over 10 percent in these three sessions. The stock also made a 52-week low on Tuesday. Dealers suggest that the stock was under pressure due to the Nifty 50 rebalance and is witnessing selling pressure from FIIs.

Tech Mahindra: Shares were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 on Tuesday, ending with losses of over 2.5 percent. Dealers also point to FII selling pressure in Tech Mahindra, where brokerage firm Citi has opened a 90-day negative catalyst watch.

Supriya Lifesciences: Shares have declined in three out of the last four trading sessions and ended 3.7 percent lower on Tuesday. The stock also made a 52-week low. Dealers indicate that a leading HNI investor has been accumulating at current levels.