FIIs sell Varun Beverages, Tech Mahindra, buy Manappuram Finance - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

The flows were mixed with a positive bias at the FII desk and will be impacted by few large block deals. Dealer's suggest that private banks were well bid at FII desk. US Fed outcome and monsoon progress are the key near-term triggers for the domestic market.

The shares of Manappuram Finance ended higher 3.9 percent higher on Friday. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that there have been strong buy flows on the FII desk in today's session.

Dealers indicate that a leading domestic venture capital fund has been buying off late.

Shares of Manappuram Finance have gained in three out of the last seven trading sessions.

Market At Day's Low

The market ended near day's low following a rangebound session on Friday. Sensex fell 223 points, while Nifty fell 71 points. The resistance for Nifty is now seen at 18,700 on the upside. Nifty Bank relatively outperformed.

Besides Manappuram Finance, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Varun Beverages: Shares ended marginally higher on Friday snapping a three-day losing streak. According to dealers, there have been strong buy flows on the FII desk in today's session, for the second consecutive day.

- Sell flows at FII desk today

Tech Mahindra: The stock extended Thursday's losses, and ended 0.9 percent lower in today's session. Dealers indicate that there have been strong sell flows at the FII desk.

CMS Info Systems: Shares ended six percent lower on Friday, ending in the red for second day in a row. The stock is under pressure on back of a large block wherein 14 percent equity changed hands. Promoter entity is likely the seller.