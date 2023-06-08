Large deal likely in Kotak Bank, MedPlus, HNIs buy Shree Renuka - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Metal stocks and power-related stocks were well bid, according to dealers. Power Finance Corporation ended higher for the ninth day in a row.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended lower for the second day in a row on Thursday. The stock was also the biggest contributor to the Nifty 50's downside during the weekly options expiry session.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon where a leading foreign investor is likely to be the seller.

Shares of Kotak Bank have now declined nearly 4 percent in the last two trading sessions.

A Day Of Profit Booking

The weekly options expiry session came with its fair share of volatility as the market first saw a bout of correction post 11 AM and then during the final hour of trade. The Nifty 50 snapped a four-day gaining streak on Thursday.

Flows were mixed with a positive bias at the FII desk. Dealers also said that signs of profit booking are emerging within the broader markets after the recent outperformance.

Metal stocks and power-related stocks were well bid, according to dealers. Power Finance Corporation ended higher for the ninth day in a row.

Besides Kotak Mahindra Bank, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

MedPlus Health: Shares ended nearly 2 percent lower on Thursday after a two-day surge. Dealers believe that similar to Kotak Bank, a large block deal is expected in the stock here as well. A private equity investor is likely to sell a large stake in the company, according to the dealing room sources.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The stock witnessed a bit of a pullback on Thursday after it had surged 6.5 percent on Wednesday. Dealers indicate that HNIs have been buying this stock and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is now over.

Religare: Shares ended little changed on Thursday but gained for the second day in a row. Dealers said that there have been strong buy flows on the FII desk and that they are expecting high delivery volumes on the stock in today's session.