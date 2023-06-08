CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsLarge deal likely in Kotak Bank, MedPlus, HNIs buy Shree Renuka Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Large deal likely in Kotak Bank, MedPlus, HNIs buy Shree Renuka - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Jun 8, 2023 4:19:41 PM IST (Published)

Metal stocks and power-related stocks were well bid, according to dealers. Power Finance Corporation ended higher for the ninth day in a row.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended lower for the second day in a row on Thursday. The stock was also the biggest contributor to the Nifty 50's downside during the weekly options expiry session.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon where a leading foreign investor is likely to be the seller.
Shares of Kotak Bank have now declined nearly 4 percent in the last two trading sessions.
A Day Of Profit Booking
The weekly options expiry session came with its fair share of volatility as the market first saw a bout of correction post 11 AM and then during the final hour of trade. The Nifty 50 snapped a four-day gaining streak on Thursday.
Flows were mixed with a positive bias at the FII desk. Dealers also said that signs of profit booking are emerging within the broader markets after the recent outperformance.
Metal stocks and power-related stocks were well bid, according to dealers. Power Finance Corporation ended higher for the ninth day in a row.
Besides Kotak Mahindra Bank, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
MedPlus Health: Shares ended nearly 2 percent lower on Thursday after a two-day surge. Dealers believe that similar to Kotak Bank, a large block deal is expected in the stock here as well. A private equity investor is likely to sell a large stake in the company, according to the dealing room sources.
Shree Renuka Sugars: The stock witnessed a bit of a pullback on Thursday after it had surged 6.5 percent on Wednesday. Dealers indicate that HNIs have been buying this stock and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is now over.
Religare: Shares ended little changed on Thursday but gained for the second day in a row. Dealers said that there have been strong buy flows on the FII desk and that they are expecting high delivery volumes on the stock in today's session.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X