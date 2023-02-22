Kirloskar Brother may win a large order, FIIs buy Glenmark - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers ended 3.3 percent lower on Wednesday, declining for the second day in a row. Today's fall could also be attributed to the weak market sentiment across the board.

Dealing room sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large order win for the company soon.

Despite today's fall, and declining in three out of the last four trading sessions, shares of Kirloskar Brothers are up 13.5 percent over the last month.

Biggest Fall In A Month

BSE-listed companies lost market capitalisation worth Rs 4 lakh crore as benchmark indices declined for the fourth straight day on Wednesday. This is the longest losing streak in the last five months.

Both Sensex and Nifty 50 fell to their lowest levels since October last year while the Nifty Bank closed below the mark of 40,000.

Dealers attribute the fall to global risk-off sentiments and unwinding pressure ahead of the weekly as well as monthly F&O expiry tomorrow. Cash market volumes declining also indicated a lack of retail and HNI participation in the market.

Flows were mixed at the FII desk and while there was no major sell-off, they were seen to be buyers in select largecap names.

Both Nifty and Nifty Bank have closed below crucial support levels.

Besides Kirloskar Brothers, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Reliance Industries: Shares ended at the day's low and have been oscillating between gains and losses over the last five trading sessions. The stock was among the biggest contributor to the Nifty 50 decline. However, dealers indicated that there was delivery-based buying at a leading FII desk in today's session.

Glenmark Pharma: Shares ended 1.7 percent higher, outperforming in a weak market. The stock has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealing rooms suggest that FIIs have been buyers in today's trading session.

Delhivery: Shares ended 3.6 percent lower today after 1.7 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large trade. Dealers say that a large Private Equity player is likely to be the seller in today's transaction. The stock declined after gaining for two straight sessions.