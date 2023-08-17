FIIs buy NTPC, Voltas, sell Tata Motors - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Dealers suggested that FIIs were better sellers in large caps in the session today. Small 'market at close' basket buying at FII desk today, according to dealers.

The shares of JM Financial ended 7.9 percent higher on Thursday, snapping a three day breaking streak. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 81.15 apiece, not far from its 52-week high of Rs 84.90 per share.

Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading domestic mutual fund was an active buyer. The street expects a corporate development soon.

Market Remain Rangebound, ITs Drag

The Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended with minor cuts following a rangebound session on Thursday. Midcaps relatively outperform, while IT, Reliance and ITC dragged Nifty lower.

Dealers suggested that FIIs were better sellers in large caps in the session today. Small 'market at close' basket buying at FII desk today, according to dealers. Nifty range is now seen between 19,200-19,800 levels, while trend of promoter/PE exits via block deals continues.

Besides JM Financial, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter on Thursday:

Voltas: The shares of the home appliances company ended 0.4 percent in the red on Thursday. The stock has been consolidation post the announcement of its first quarter results. Dealers suggested that the first sign of buy flows were witnessed at the FII desk today.

NTPC: The shares of the company ended 0.78 percent lower, continuing its losing streak after a day's breather. The shares have fallen in seven out of the last ten trading sessions. Sources in the dealing room told CNBC-TV18 that there were strong buy flows at the FII desk. High delivery volumes are expected.

Tata Motors: The shares of the automaker ended 0.87 percent lower in the trade on Thursday. The dealers suggested small sell flows at FII desk today. All eyes are on the company's subsidiary, Tata Tech.