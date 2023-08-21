Dealing Room Check: Institutional investors buy ITC, Kernex may raise funds soon

2 Min Read
Shares of ITC ended 1.5 percent higher on Monday and has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions, although the gains have been modest.
Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock received strong bids from institutional investors and that they are expecting strong delivery volumes on the stock for today's session.
ITC shares have been on a downward trend since hitting a record high of Rs 490. The stock has corrected 10 percent since then and has seen the announcement of its June quarter results, as well as the demerger ratio for its hotels business.
Positive Start To The Week:
Benchmark indices ended the day higher to start the new week on a positive note. The index managed to test the 19,400 mark but failed to close above it yet again.
Domestic liquidity is also helping the indices as suggested by the dealers, who believe that the range for the Nifty 50 index remains between 19,300 - 19,800.
At the Motilal Oswal Conference, the global interest in India is quite high. Among other sectors, metals and tech stocks were well bid by institutions.
Besides ITC, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 4:01 PM IST
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India
Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment
Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read