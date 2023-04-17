FIIs sell Infosys, Long only funds buy Zee - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

It is this sell-off in IT stocks that ensured the Nifty 50 index did not have a 10th straight day of gains. The Nifty 50 managed to close above a key support zone of 17,650.

Shares of Infosys fell the most since March 23, 2022 after multiple brokerage downgrades post its Q4 results. Despite the downgrades, over two-thirds of the analysts who track Infosys continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs had placed large sell orders in today's trading session.

Nine-Day Gaining Streak Ends

Despite the day of losses, benchmarks recovered from the day's low. However, dealers said that flows were mixed and institutions were sellers in today's session.

Flows were mainly concentrated in tech names today at the FII desk. Most of them, including Infosys, saw a recovery on an intraday basis.

Broader markets, excluding technology names relatively outperformed, with midcap banks bing well bid, according to dealers.

Dealers now believe that 17,850 - 17,900 on the upside is a key resistance.

Besides Infosys, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Zee Entertainment: Shares ended nearly 2 percent lower on Monday after 5.7 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in a large deal. Dealers believe that a few long-only funds were buyers in the stock today. Shares ended lower for the third day.

Bombay Dyeing: The stock ended 7 percent higher in today's session and has now gained in eight out of the last 10 trading sessions. Shares have gained over 50 percent over these 10 sessions. Dealers believe that the street is expecting monetisation of some land bank soon.

NTPC: The stock fell for the third day in a row, ending with losses of nearly 2 percent. Dealers said that there were sell flows on the FII desk in today's session. All eyes are now on the monetisation of the Renewable Energy Portfolio.