Some influential investors buying Indus Towers, FIIs buy IGL - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. ended with gains of nearly 3.5 percent on Wednesday. The stock had its best single-day performance since June 12 and has now gained in three out of the last four trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a group of influential HNIs have been active buyers in the stock. Dealers also said that any potential fund raising from Vodafone Idea may be viewed as a positive trigger for the stock going forward.

Vodafone Idea has pending dues to Indus Towers. The stock is down 11.7 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

The Wait Continues

Although the Sensex hit a record high in Wednesday's trading session, the Nifty 50 fell short of the landmark yet again, reversing from levels of 18,875.

However, the outperformance of the broader markets continued with the Midcap index ending at a record high.

Dealers said that flows were mixed at FII desks but select NBFCs continue to be well bid at the institutional desks. Flows today will also be influenced by the large block deals in Shriram Finance and Aptus Housing among other names.

A sector that saw some profit booking in today's session was the Nifty Metal index.

Besides Indus Towers, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter today:

Godawari Power & Ispat: Shares ended 1.7 percent higher and have now gained for four straight sessions. The stock has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions. Shares have gained over 35 percent during these last 11 trading sessions. Dealing room sources said that the street is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.

Indraprastha Gas: Shares of the City Gas Distributor ended with gains of 3 percent and gained for the second day in a row. Dealers say that FIIs were buyers in the stock on Wednesday. Sentiment received a further boost when brokerage firm Citi opened a 90-day positive catalyst watch on the stock.

Polycab India: Despite the broader markets outperforming, Polycab emerged as a laggard in today's session. The stock ended 3.5 percent lower, which was the biggest single-day drop for the stock in over three months. Dealing rooms suggest that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.