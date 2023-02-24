Indus Towers, HDFC AMC buzzing on expectations of block deal - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

The shares of telecommunications company Indus Towers ended 1.4 percent lower on Friday, breaking a three day gaining streak. Sources within the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected soon.

Market end lower as financial and metals drag

Benchmark indices extended losses in today's session to end lower for sixth straight trading session, longest losing streak since June 2022. Dealers say that flows on the FII desk were mixed in Friday's session. They added that a small 'market at close' buy flow was seen at the FII desk.

Broader markets indices relatively outperformed the headline indices today. The next crucial support levels for Nifty is seen at 17,200.

Besides Indus Towers, here are some other stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter today:

Indiabulls Real Estate: The shares of Indiabulls Real Estate ended 13.3 percent higher on Friday, ending higher for the second day in a row. The stock posted a good trading volume of 3.7 crore. Dealer room sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the re-constitution of the board is likely to take place soon.

Birlasoft: The shares of the company ended 0.2 percent lower on Friday, extending the two-day losing streak after a day's breather. Dealers suggest that selling pressure from a leading PMS is likely to get over soon.

HDFC AMC: The shares of the asset management company ended 2.5 percent higher. Sources in the dealing room hint that a large block deal is expected soon.

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.