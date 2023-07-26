FIIs buy Indo Count, large deal likely in Coforge - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Dealers said there was a small market at close basket buying at FII desk. Financials rallied post strong earnings, and NBFCs bid well. PSUs across sector were buzzing in trade.

Shares of Indus Tower ended 5.8 percent higher, up for third straight session on Wednesday. Dealing room sources told CNBC-TV18 that HNI were buyers in the stock during today's trading session. Dealers suggest a corporate development is expected soon.

Market Ends Near Day's High

The market ended higher on Wednesday led by financial stocks and backed by institutional buying. Nifty Bank snapped a three-day losing streak. Broader markets outperformed in today's session.

Dealers said there was a small market at close basket buying at FII desk. Financials rallied post strong earnings, and NBFCs bid well. PSUs across sector were buzzing in trade.

Besides Indus Tower, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Coforge: The stock ended in the green, and has now gained in two out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers suggest that a large block deal is likely to take place soon.

Indo Count: The stock ended 4.4 percent higher, up for second day in a row. According to the sources in the dealing room, buy flow was seen at the FII desk today. Dealers said that high delivery volumes are expected.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock ended 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day gaining streak. Earlier today, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources, that the Mahindra group is looking to acquire strategic stake in RBL Bank. Dealers suggest that the stock remained under pressure on sell flows at the FII desk.