IDFC surges 7%, large deal likely in Bandhan Bank - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

The Nifty 50 has risen nearly 700 points over the last five trading sessions. Momentum continues to be led by the largecap names.

Shares of IDFC Ltd. ended with gains of over 7 percent on Monday, marking its best single-day surge in over a year. The stock also ended higher for the fifth day in a row.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the merger ratio with IDFC Bank is likely to be announced soon and that the street is anticipating the same. Holding company discount will collapse.

IDFC ended at a 52-week high and has gained over 30 percent for the year so far.

Another Record Day

Benchmark indices continued from where they left off on Friday. The Sensex ended well above the mark of 65,000, gaining nearly 500 points in the process.

Flows, according to the dealers, are mixed at the FII desks where PSUs are being well bid across the board including banks, OMCs and Power PSUs.

Post the recent outperformance, IT and Auto stocks saw some profit booking along with pharma names.

Besides IDFC, these are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter today:

Havells: The wire and cable-maker has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last six trading sessions. Dealing rooms indicate that selling from a large FII is largely over.

Bandhan Bank: Unlike the banking outperformers, Bandhan Bank has underperformed peers, ending 2.8 percent lower. The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last four trading sessions. The street is anticipating a large deal to take place in the stock soon, according to the dealers.

ICICI Bank: The stock ended 0.9 percent higher on Monday and has been consolidating in a range over the last few trading sessions. Shares ended higher despite dealers suggesting that there was a small market-at-close selling at a leading FII desk today.