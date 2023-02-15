Max Financial gains after four days, selling pressure in HUL - stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of Max Financial Services ended 3.5 percent higher on Wednesday, marking an end to a four-day losing streak. The stock is back at the levels it closed on February 9.

Dealing room sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock outperformed in today's session as the street is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.

Last month, Axis Bank announced that it will acquire the remaining 7 percent stake in Max Life Insurance through fair market value using discounted cash flow instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax rules, 1962.

Max Financial shares have gained only in three trading sessions so far this month.

Past 18,000!

The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 18,000 mark on Wednesday, closing at the highest level in nearly a month after a last hour surge led by the largecaps took the index past a crucial resistance zone.

Reliance Industries continued to be the biggest contributor the gains on the Nifty 50, contributing 43 points to Wednesday's upside.

Dealers indicate that the flows in today's session were mixed and with a negative bias. What they also indicated that there was selling pressure seen in select private banks.

Besides Max Financial Services, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Hindustan Unilever: Shares ended 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday. The stock has declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. Dealers suggest that the stock was under pressure due to sell flows at a leading FII desk.

Embassy REIT: Shares ended little changed on Wednesday continuing to consolidate. The stock has not seen movement of one percent on either side over the last eight trading sessions. Dealers said that selling pressure from a leading FII is likely to be over.

Keystone Realtors: The real estate developer has declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. Dealers suggest that there is anticipation of a large block deal to take place in the stock soon.