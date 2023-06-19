Large block likely in HDFC AMC, FIIs buy Nykaa - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Sources within the dealing rooms have told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large block deal to take place in HDFC AMC soon.

Shares of HDFC AMC ended 1.3 percent lower on Monday and have declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has closed below levels of Rs 1,900 for the first time since May 29 this year.

The stock has now declined over 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.

So Close Yet So Far

Indian markets witnessed profit booking at the start of the week after the Nifty 50 came as near as 8 points close to an all-time high.

Overall,dealers said that flows were mixed with a negative bias at the institutional desks. Among the outperformers in today's sessions were NBFCs, that have been doing well on the back of multiple upgrades.

Besides HDFC AMC, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter on Monday:

Nykaa: Stock ended higher for the second straight day on Monday, despite mixed analyst commentary. While Jefferies and Nomura are bullish on the stock, Macquarie does not see any material growth triggers and hence has an underperform rating. Dealers said that there were strong buy flows in the stock on the FII desks and that large delivery volumes are anticipated on the stock.

Tega Industries: Shares ended little changed on Monday, declining nearly 0.5 percent. This was the third drop for the stock in the last four trading sessions. A large block took place in the stock in today's session where 4 percent of the company's equity changed hands. Promoter entity sold that stake in order to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Mutual Funds currently hold 11 percent stake in the company.

HDFC Bank: Shares of India's largest private lender have been consolidating off late. Dealing rooms indicate that selling from a leading long only fund is largely over.