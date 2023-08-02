FIIs Sell GAIL, block deal likely in Vedanta - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Institutional flows were mixed according to dealers with unwinding pressure seen across sectors. However, they added that there is no sign of panic selling from institutional investors yet.

Shares of GAIL ended 3.5 percent lower on Wednesday, snapping a five-day gaining streak. This was the biggest single-day drop for the stock in three months.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that stock has seen strong sell flows with foreign investors being sellers in today's session.

This was only the third trading session since July 17 in which shares of GAIL ended lower.

Indian equities saw their biggest single-day drop in two weeks, while at one point, they were down the most in six months. The Nifty 50 index recovered over 100 points from the day's low to end above the crucial 19,500 mark.

Dealers indicate that the Nifty 50 support is now seen at levels of 19,200 on the downside.

Besides GAIL, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Railtel: Shares ended nearly 4 percent lower on Wednesday and snapped a two-day winning streak during which it had gained over 10 percent. The stock has declined only thrice in the last 10 trading sessions. Dealers indicated that HNIs were buyers in the stock at lower levels and that the company is likely to win a large order soon.

Vedanta: The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses for the last five trading sessions, ending over 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday. Dealers said that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Suzlon: The stock ended at a five percent lower circuit after a three-day surge. However, dealers said that there has been strong delivery-based buying in the stock for the second day running at the FII desk. Dealers indicate that all eyes are now on the potential fund raise from the company.