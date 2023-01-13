FIIs turning towards DLF, selling pressure on Dabur - stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock is consolidating post its recent correction. Shares are down 7.2 percent over the last month.

Dealers also indicated that DLF saw first signs of buying interest at the FII desk in today's trading session.

Friday Saves The Day and the Week

Most of the recovery and subsequent gains were led by financials and technology stocks. Dealers indicate that flows were mixed on Friday with selling seen in FMCG and consumer discretionary names while metal stocks witnessed buying action.

The bulls are trying hard to defend the levels of 17,800, according to the dealing rooms, who also said that earnings will continue to dominate the near-term trends.

Besides DLF, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

M&M Financial Services: The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses since January 04. Even as the stock ended 1 percent higher on Friday, dealing rooms indicate that there was heavy selling pressure from FIIs in the stock. Over the last month, the stock has been stuck in a range of Rs 220 on the downside and Rs 247 on the upside.

Dabur: As we mentioned earlier, consumer discretionary and FMCG names saw selling in today's session and Dabur was not insulated from the same. Even though the stock declined only 0.2 percent, it fell for the third straight day and has declined in five out of the last six trading sessions.